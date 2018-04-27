Acadia stands behind risk/benefit profile of Nuplazid; shares up 4% premarket

Trying to stem the selloff from the FDA's relook into the safety of Parkinson's psychosis med NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) issues a statement reaffirming its risk/benefit profile. To wit:

Patients receiving NUPLAZID typically have late-stage Parkinson's as well as comorbidities that involve other medications with risks of serious adverse events, including death. No specific safety issue with NUPLAZID has been identified.

Two independent studies, one conducted at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the other at Henry Ford Hospital, showed NUPLAZID to be effective and well-tolerated with no new safety signals. The Vanderbilt study was a 102-patient chart review and the Ford study was a survey of real-life experiences in 16 patients.

Updated safety data from two recent clinical trials in 300 Alzheimer's patients showed no difference in mortality rates between the NUPLAZID group (four deaths) and the placebo group (four deaths).

The company says it has completed or is in the process of completing all of the postmarketing commitments related to the FDA's approval letter for NUPLAZID, adding that it is in full compliance with the timelines specified in the letter.

Shares are up 4% premarket on light volume.

