Margins on the rise at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is higher in premarket trading after topping Q1 revenue estimates and backing full-year guidance. Positive trends in the Midwest and South segments continue to underpin the company's results.

The casino operator generated adjusted EBITDA of $160.5M in Q1, up 3% from a year ago. For the full year, Boyd expects adjusted EBITDA of $600M to $620M.

CEO update: "We improved margins throughout our operations, further enhancing our robust free cash flow; reduced debt by an additional $85 million, putting us on the threshold of our long-term leverage target; and returned more than $25 million in capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. We also began preparations to expand and diversify our portfolio later this year through the pending acquisitions of five new assets in Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania. With our increasingly efficient operations, growing free cash flow, solid balance sheet and robust growth pipeline, we are in excellent position to continue delivering strong results for our shareholders."