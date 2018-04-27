Street gives thumbs up to Square acquisition; shares up nearly 3%

The purchase of Weebly is "a major step forward," towards Square (NYSE:SQ) becoming "a fully-integrated omnichannel commerce provider," says Nomura bull Dan Dolev. He sees Weebly's roughly $60M-$80M in sales as adding about 5% to Square revenue.

The deal helps Square "become more deeply embedded in the blurring lines between physical, e-commerce, and mobile apps," says KeyBanc's Josh Beck. He sees the chance for cross-selling opportunities, and possible share gain for Weebly vs. competitor Wix.

Source: Bloomberg

Square is up 2.9% premarket.

