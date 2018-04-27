Allergan's migraine med ubrogepant successful in second late-stage study

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) announces that a second Phase 3 clinical trial, ACHIEVE II, evaluating orally administered ubrogepant in adults experiencing a single migraine attack met the co-primary endpoints (except the 25 mg dose for one endpoint).

Specifically, the proportions achieving pain freedom at hour 2 in the 25 mg, 50 mg and placebo cohorts were 20.7%, 21.8% and 14.3%, respectively (p=0.0285, p=0.0129).

The proportions of patients experiencing the absence of the most bothersome symptom at hour two were 34.1%, 38.9% and 27.4%, respectively. The separation from placebo in the 25 mg group was not statistically significant (p=0.0711), but was in the 50 mg group (p=0.0129).

A statistically valid proportion of participants in the 50 mg group also experienced the absence of extreme sensitivity to light (photophobia) and sound (phonophobia).

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at future scientific conferences.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application next year.

