Solis Tek to acquire Arizona Operator and management services agreement

Solis Tek (OTCQB:SLTK) to wholly acquire a limited liability company (“Arizona Operator”), providing turn-key services related to the management, administration and operation of a licensed medical marijuana cultivation and processing facility in the State of Arizona.

“We are thrilled to be able to execute on this opportunity in Arizona as SLTK’s first “touch-the-plant” operation. Arizona has witnessed continued growth in its medical marijuana program and demand remains strong. We are excited to commence Phase 1 of the development and construction of our state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility and look forward to many additional opportunities in the cannabis industry,” stated Alan Lien, SLTK, Chief Executive Officer.

Press Release