Susquehanna recommends Caesars Entertainment

Susquehanna doesn't think yesterday's weakness in MGM Resorts' Las Vegas results is indicative of a softening trend for Strip casinos. Analyst Rachal Rothman notes the critical loss of the Golovkin-Alvarez fight in Q2 and slow recovery at Mandalay Bay are MGM-specific events.

Looking more broadly at Vegas trends, channel checks by the Rothman and team indicated that the Strip was showing near-in pricing strength and that RevPAR would come in at the high end of guidance.

The investment firm recommends that investors buy Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) off any weakness tied to Strip concerns.

Caesars is due to report earnings on May 2.

