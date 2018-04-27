Smartsheet prices IPO at $15, above prior range

Collaboration platform Smartsheet (SMAR) prices its IPO at $15 per share, above the previous range of $12 to $14.

The offering included 10M shares totaling $150M. Underwriters have the option to buy up to 1.7M additional shares.

Last year, Smartsheet reported a $49.1M loss on $111M in revenue. The company expects to continue to take losses in the foreseeable future.

Smartsheet should start trading today.

Competition: Numerous, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and startups like Wrike ($26M in total funding, Bain Capital among backers).

Previously: Smartsheet lifts IPO pricing range (April 24)