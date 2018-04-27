Investors size up UPS and FedEx

Wolfe Research updates on the strong results at UPS (NYSE:UPS) that sent shares up 4.2% yesterday.

"While a low tax rate was a $0.05 benefit, weather was a bigger than expected headwind of $0.08, so underlying earnings were better than expected with U.S. package beating our low expectations despite the weather drag. That said, Int’l Package slightly missed our model which isn’t a great read-across for FDX," writes analyst Scott Group.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX), which traded flat yesterday after the UPS print, isn't due to post FQ4 results until June.

Both shippers are down for the year, with UPS -4.93% YTD and FDX -1.05%.