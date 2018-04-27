Silicon Motion reports Q1 beats, in-line guidance

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q2 guidance has revenue from $134.3M to $140.8M (consensus: $137.51M) with gross margin from 46.5% to 48.5% and operating margin from 22.5% to 24.5%.

SIMO reaffirms its FY18 revenue with revenue of $550M to $576M (consensus: $566.28), gross margin from 47% to 49%, and operating margin from 23% to 25%.

Silicon Motion shares are up 1.7% premarket to $49.

