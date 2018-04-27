MediciNova's ibudilast shows encouraging action in ALS study; shares up 17% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) jumps 17% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of additional data from a single-site study evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The results are being presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles.

Treatment with ibudilast slowed the rate of decline more ALS patients than placebo although the results were not statistically significant. Specifically, the response rate was 32.4% (n=11/34) in the treatment group compared to 11.8% (2/17) in the placebo group (p=0.11). A responder was defined as one who achieved a slower rate of decline in ALSFRS-R total score.

Responders showed improved survival in the 30 months after treatment with ibudilast (p=0.0010) and improved survival after six months' or 12 months' treatment with ibudilast in the 30-month period after treatment (p=0.0025).

MN-166 is an orally available, small molecule phosphodiesterase-4 and -10 inhibitor and a macrophage migration inhibitory factor inhibitor that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes neurotrophic factors. Its anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective actions are the basis for the potential treatment of diseases like ALS and multiple sclerosis. It has Fast Track status in the U.S. for both.