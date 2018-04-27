Rates in check following GDP beat

The government's first estimate of Q1 GDP growth came in at 2.3% - the slowest pace in a year, but topping estimates by 30 basis points.

The 10-year Treasury yield momentarily shot higher following the news, but has returned to its previous level of 2.97%, down 1.5 basis points for the day. Short-term rate markets are showing similar action, with 30-Day Fed Funds futures continuing to price in only the slightest chance of more than two rate hikes for the remainder of 2018.

TLT +0.5% , TBT -1% premarket

