Relief rally for Expedia and peers

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) races 10.44% higher in premarket trading as investors flood back into the travel stock after sentiment going into the report had turned cautious.

Analysts are also exuding confidence in Expedia, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $140 and Bank of America Merrill Lynch hiking its PT to $137.

The online travel sector as a whole is getting a jolt from the Expedia report. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is up 1.53% premarket, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is up 1.77% and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 2.00% higher .

