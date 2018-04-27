'Too cheap' Facebook +1.7% as Stifel upgrades to Buy

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 1.7% premarket as Stifel upgrades to Buy, calling the stock "too cheap" in the wake of its data-scandal pullback and earnings that topped expectations.

"The reality is Facebook is at a mature stage of users in North America and Europe," says analyst Scott Devitt, noting a slight pullback in North America daily active users in Q4 before resuming Q1 growth. More growth in the West will come from price, and from Instagram and WhatsApp, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Regulation will always be a headline risk, he says, but there are fewer new surprises ahead.

He has a price target of $202, implying 16% upside.