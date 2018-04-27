European advisory group backs expanded use for Amgen's Prolia

The European Medicines Agency's advisory committee CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Prolia (denosumab) for the treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adult patients at increased risk of fracture.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

The company U.S. application is currently under FDA review with an action date of May 28.

Prolia was approved last year in Europe to treat women and men with osteoporosis at increased risk of fracture. The FDA OK'd it in 2010 for women with osteoporosis and in 2012 for men.