A healthy reason to like Nike

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is upgraded by the analyst team at HSBC to a Buy rating from Hold and tagged with a price target of $77 (+13% upside potential).

The confidence in Nike is tied to the company being on the right side of future consumer lifestyle preferences.

"Health is one of the key concerns of consumers for the future and whether it's actually practicing sports or wearing sporting goods because it makes you feel better about yourself, we do not believe the appetite for those products is about to wane," reads today's HSBC note.

HSBC also talked up Nike's efforts to reduce discounting and the short-term tailwind this summer to sales expected from the World Cup soccer tournament.