VeriSign -4.1% after Q1 beats, FY18 guide adjustments

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

FY18 guidance was presented in the earnings slides with revenue expected from $1.2B to $1.215B (consensus: $1.21B; was: $1.195B to $1.215B) with operating margin unchanged at 65.5% to 66.5%.

Operating income was lowered to $85M to $92M (was: $115M to $122M). Capex remained unchanged at $45M to $55M. Cash taxes increased to $75M to $95M (was: $70M to $90M).

VeriSign shares are down 4.1% premarket to $116.

