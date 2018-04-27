Imperva -2.3% after Q1 beats, in-line guide with expected tax charge

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) shares are down 2.3% after Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 17% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q2 guidance from earnings call puts revenue from $86M to $88M (consensus: $86.90M) with EPS from $0.25 to $0.28 (consensus: $0.28).

Tax charge: Imperva cites a recent court ruling in saying it expects to book an unusually large tax provision charge in Q2. The charge could total up to $21M and the cash impact in Q2 expected at around $1M.

FY18 guidance has revenue from $368M to $374M (consensus: $370.95M) and EPS from $1.49 to $1.55 (consensus: $1.48).

