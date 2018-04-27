ValueAct's Ubben exits Fox board ahead of Disney deal

ValueAct chief Jeffrey Ubben has stepped down from the board at Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.2% , FOXA -0.1% ) ahead of that company's transformative deal with Disney (DIS -0.7% ).

Ubben had joined the board in late 2015 in a deal with Fox where he agreed to a window on ValueAct's ownership stake.

At the time, ValueAct owned about 5.9% of Class B shares; in the deal, if that stake dropped below 5%, then Fox could require Ubben to resign, and Ubben agreed to a 7% ownership cap during a standstill period ending in 2016.

"The management and board of Fox has done a superb job of steering the company through a time of transition for the entertainment industry," Ubben says. "We are highly supportive of the proposed transaction with Disney and the bright future of the New Fox."