SkyWest up 8% post Q1 results

SkyWest (SKYW +7.9% ) reports Q1 results: Departures of 248,127 (-6% Y/Y); Block hours of 436,367(-3.6% Y/Y); Passengers carried 11.32M (-5.8% Y/Y); Average passenger trip length 525 (+1% Y/Y) & Passenger load factor was down 120 bps to 77.4%.

The removal of unprofitable aircrafts & adding new E175 aircraft over the period have increased Q1 revenue by 2.4% Y/Y to $783M.

Despite an increase in operating expenses by 3.6% Y/Y due to increase in additional labor, engine maintenance & fuel costs; operating margin was up 105 bps to 11.3%.

Cash & marketable securities was down 5.6% Q/Q to $646M due to $18M for purchase of five E175 aircraft; $20M for an early lease buyout on nine aircraft; $30M for other capital investments & $10M to share repurchase program.

Total debt rose by 3.7% Q/Q to $2.8B, debt issued for acquired aircraft.

Previously: SkyWest beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (April 26)