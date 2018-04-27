Starbucks focuses on afternoons

The key to Starbucks (SBUX -1.3% ) meeting full-year guidance numbers is boosting afternoon traffic, note analysts in their post-earnings wraps.

Starbucks management also seems keenly aware of this based on the multitude of times the afternoon daypart was discussed on the company's conference call.

The coffee chain is launching a "focused" campaign aimed at attracting new afternoon customers. The campaign, which starts next month and will extend through August, will highlight the new afternoon beverage lineup.

Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer on the initiative: "We are also looking at our afternoons in a different way. We know that the afternoon customer is looking for refreshment, and they are really interested in cold brew. So the new offering that we'll have in the product line is around cold brew, refreshers, and teas. We'll also be reducing the number of limited time offer, LTOs, that we have by 30% year-over-year. That gives us a chance to simplify the work in the afternoon so that the partners can engage with the customers so you'll get both the experience when you're in the Starbucks cafe."

Starbucks earnings call transcript