Covanta up 3% on Q1 results, reaffirms guidance

Covanta Holding (CVA +3.6% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 13.4% Y/Y to $458M due to strong plant operations and recovery of Fairfax facility.

Segment revenues: water & service +11% Y/Y to $322M, energy +14% Y/Y to $100M, recycled metals +33% Y/Y to $22M and others +27% Y/Y to 22M.

Q1 overall operating margin recovered by 1,006 bps to 4.37% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 921 bps to 21.8%.

EfW plant operating expenses+1.5% Y/Y to $266M. EfW waste Average revenue per ton +3.7% Y/Y to $56.2, EfW Energy average revenue per MWh +1.4% Y/Y to $54.56, Metals revenue per ton Ferrous +12.4% Y/Y to $193 & non-ferrous +48.4% Y/Y to $1,192.

2018 Guidance reaffirmed: Adj. ABITDA $425-455M; FCF before working capital $100-130M and FCF $70-100M.

