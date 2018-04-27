European advisory group April meeting results

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has concluded its April meeting.

The committee has agreed to re-examine previously issued negative opinions on marketing applications for Portola Pharmaceuticals' (PTLA +1.2% ) Dexxience for the prevention of venous thromboembolism, Radius Health's (RDUS -0.6% ) Eladynos (abaloparatide-SC) for osteoporosis and AB Science's (OTCPK:ABSCF) Alsitek (masitinib) for ALS.