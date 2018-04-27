European advisory group April meeting results

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has concluded its April meeting.
The committee has agreed to re-examine previously issued negative opinions on marketing applications for Portola Pharmaceuticals' (PTLA +1.2%) Dexxience for the prevention of venous thromboembolism, Radius Health's (RDUS -0.6%) Eladynos (abaloparatide-SC) for osteoporosis and AB Science's (OTCPK:ABSCF) Alsitek (masitinib) for ALS.
It has adopted positive opinions backing expanded uses for UCB's (OTCPK:UCBJF) CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) for plaque psoriasis, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +0.6%) SPRYCEL (dasatinib) for certain pediatric patients with Ph+ CML and Yervoy (ipilimumab) for advanced melanoma (with Opdivo) and PFS and OS claims (with Opdivo) only in patients with low PD-L1 expression, AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.2%) Tagrisso (osimertinib), Novo Nordisk's (NVO +0.4%) Xultophy (insulin degludec and liraglutide) and Pfizer's (PFE +0.1%) XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for psoriatic arthritis.