Q1 core earnings of $461M or $1.27 per share vs. $288M and $0.76 a year ago. Book value per share (excl. AOCI) up 4% during quarter to $36.71.

P&C combined ratio improved 4.3 points Y/Y to 93.1; underlying combined ratio improved 0.9 points to 90.3.

Q1 core earnings by segment: Commercial Lines up 35% Y/Y to $302M; Personal Lines up 178% to $89M; P&C up 47% to $408M.

Net investment income up 10% to $451M.

