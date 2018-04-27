Sony -8.7% amid profit turnaround, but warning of dip ahead

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is 8.7% lower in U.S. trading after it posted a record operating profit in fiscal-year earningsthat pointed toward a growth turnaround, but forecast lower earnings ahead amid slowing smartphone demand and a stronger yen.

Operating profit came to ¥735B (about $6.7B), and net profit to ¥491B, for the fiscal year.

Its turnaround has come after emphasizing videogames (PlayStation 4's giant base is a strength, and smartphone games are growing quickly) and smartphone imaging sensors rather than small-margin consumer electronics.

It's forecast operating profit of ¥670B this year, down 8.8%, and sees profits at the semiconductor business falling 39% amid a maturing smartphone market.

Meanwhile, it expects gaming profits to rise 7% on high-margin online software

Earnings call transcript

Press release