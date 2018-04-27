Japan sends casino bill to vote

The Japanese government approved a bill establishing a framework for the casino industry in the nation. The Integrated Resorts Implementation Bill now heads to the Diet for voting. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly wants the Diet to take up the bill during the current session that runs through June 20.

The bill in its current form sets a 30% tax on casino gross gaming revenue and limits locals to three casino visits a week.

Yesterday, Fitch Ratings reeled in expectations on the Japanese gaming market. The research firm notes that recent Japanese media reports indicate that there may only be one license in a major metropolitan area, instead of the two or three expected. Fitch now sees the total market size at around $6B, below some estimates that range as high as $12B.

