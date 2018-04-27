Chevron up 1.25% after topping Q1 estimates

Q1 earnings of $3.6B or $1.90 per share vs. $2.7B and $1.41 a year ago. Forex changes boosted this year's result by $129M and hurt last year's by $241M.

Upstream earnings of $3.352B more than doubled from last year. Downstream earnings slipped to $728M from $926M.

CEO Michael Wirth says upstream volumes are continued to increase in future quarters, noting the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects in Australia, as well as Permian Basin production.

Cash flow from operations of $5B up from $3.8B a year ago; excluding working capital effects, $7.1B vs. $4.8B.

Capital and exploratory expenses of $4.4B, flat from a year ago.

Conference call at 11 ET

