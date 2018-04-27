Soft Q1 bookings pressure athenahealth, down 13%

Its Q1 beat and earnings rebound have failed to keep athenahealth (ATHN -12.8% ) above water. The culprit appears to Q1 bookings, down over 32% yoy ($52.2M versus $77.3M).

Goldman's Robert Jones (NEUTRAL/$142) says the weakness is "concerning" as it relates to long-term revenue growth, adding that the company has not announced a new significant enterprise win since Q1 a year ago.

Previously: Athenahealth Q1 top line up 15%; cash flow up 82%; shares down 1% after hours (April 26)

Previously: athenahealth beats by $0.53, beats on revenue (April 26)