Analysts up Amazon price targets after stellar earnings

Stifel maintains a Buy rating on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and raises the price target from $1,800 to $2,020 after yesterday’s earnings report.

Firm cites the “stellar quarter” with a “strong beat driven by a combination of continued momentum in Prime and the acceleration of higher-margin, faster-growing business segments, including AWS and advertising services.”

More action: Deutsche Bank maintains its Buy rating and raises its Amazon target to $1,800.

Firm notes that Amazon followed earnings with a “one-two punch” by announcing the Prime membership fee increase.

Deutsche says, “Amazon has been our top pick for 2018, and coming out of the quarter, we are incrementally more bullish on the name. We believe it is tough to find a comparable business in the West which has similar scale. “

Source: Briefing.com / CNBC

Amazon shares are up 3.6% to $1,572.67.

Previously: Amazon +6.4% on Q1 beat with 43% sales boost; AWS +49% (April 26)

Previously: Amazon.com to increase U.S. Prime membership fee 20% (updated) (April 26)