More on Autoliv's Q1 results

Autoliv (ALV -4.8% ) reports organic sales rose 0.1% in Q1.

Sales by product: Airbags: $1.44B (+6.6%); Seatbelts: $797.6M (+16.1%); Restraint Control and Sensing: $245.5M (-3.6%); Active safety: $213M (+11.2%); Brake Control Systems: $122.2M (-5.7%).

Sales in Asia grew 9.6% (+2.5% organic growth) to $1B.

Sales in America declined 0.3% (-1.8% organic growth) to $860.8M.

Sales in Europe increased 14.4% (-0.4% organic growth) to $947.9M.

Gross profit rate down 20 bps to 20.6%.

SG&A expense rate fell 10 bps to 4.5%

Adjusted operating margin improved 40 bps to 8.8%, due to improved operational performance and lower amortization of intangibles.

Previously: Autoliv misses by $0.14, beats on revenue (April 27)