Sizzling sales send Callaway Golf to all-time high

Callaway GolF (ELY +7.7% ) rallies after the company reports 30% sales growth in Q1 and tops EPS estimates. While the acquisition of TravisMathew padded results, underlying demand for Callaway products was also quite strong.

"Sales across our entire product line, including the Rogue line of woods and irons as well as the new Chrome Soft golf balls, are off to a strong start and we also benefitted from improved foreign exchange rates and market conditions," says Callaway CEO Chip Brewer.

Callalway's EBITDA was up 95% Y/Y during the quarter.

Shares of Callaway traded at an all-time high of $18.43 a few minutes ago.

