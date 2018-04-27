Charter slides 14% as poor subscriber metrics overwhelm in-line financials

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has tumbled 14% after otherwise in-line Q1 earnings showed a much steeper customer decline than expected.

Total residential and customer relationships were up 261,000 (vs. a year-ago gain of 355,000), though video net losses came to 112,000, and voice customers saw net losses of 25,000. Internet net additions came to 362,000.

Video penetration fell 1.1 percentage points to 33.6%, and voice penetration dipped 0.2 points to 22.9%. Internet penetration rose 1.6 points, to 48.5%.

In residential numbers, growth was down across the board: 122,00 net video losses vs. a year-ago decline of 100,000; 52,000 voice losses vs. a year-ago gain of 37,000; and Internet growth of 331,000 vs. a year-ago gain of 428,000.

Total customer relationships came to 27.5M as of March 31, and 52.5M total primary service units.

Net income rose to $168M from $155M; EBITDA increased 6.5% to $3.89B.

Revenue by segment: Video, $4.3B (up 5.3%); Internet, $3.71B (up 9.1%); Voice, $556M (down 19.8%); SMB, $937M (up 4.1%); Enterprise, $579M (up 7.3%); Ad sales, $356M (up 5.6%).

Cash flows from operations were a net $2.7B (down from a year-ago $2.8B); free cash flow was a negative $49M vs. a positive $1.1B a year ago, amid higher capital expenditures and lower operating cash flow.

Press release