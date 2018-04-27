BJ's Restaurants up 10.5% on comp sales, stock upgrade

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI +10.5% ) reports Q1 adj. revenue growth of 8.2% Y/Y to $279M.

4.2% growth in comparable restaurant sales, 0.4% increase in guest traffic, 27% rise in operating income & 30 bps Y/Y improvement in restaurant operating margin, which together led to a 59.5% increase in EPS before tax.

Total restaurant operating weeks of 2,563 (+4.8%Y/Y) & restaurants open at period-end were 198 (+4.2% Y/Y)

Cash & equivalents was $28.7M (+18% Q/Q), Debt $158.5M (-3.1% Q/Q).

Stifel Nicolaus raised BJ's price target to $60 from $40, implying a 21% upside.

Previously: BJ's Restaurants beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (April 26)