Q1 beat and revised guidance propels eHealth, up 22%

Thinly traded micro cap eHealth (EHTH +22% ) is up on almost a 70% spike in volume, albeit on turnover of only 221K shares, on the heels of its Q1 results that beat consensus.

Revenue was up 4% to $43.1M and cash flow ops was up 27% to $10.7M.

The company revised its 2018 non-GAAP EPS outlook to $0.69 - 0.95 from $0.92 - 1.18.

2018 guidance for revenue is now $217.5M - 227.5M (from $186M - 191M) and non-GAAP EBITDA is $21.9M - 26.9M from a loss of ($10.9M - 5.9M). GAAP net income should be $1.6M - 6.6M.

Previously: eHealth beats by $0.34, beats on revenue (April 26)