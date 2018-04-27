Celyad up 20% on encouraging data on CAR-T candidate CYAD-01

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Celyad (CYAD +20.3% ) is up on almost a 10x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 26K shares, on the heels of its announcement of case data from a Phase 1 clinical trial, THINK, assessing lead CAR-T candidate CYAD-01 in patients with treatment-resistant acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The patient achieved complete remission and has remained so nine months after treatment with no significant toxicities. The result is noteworthy because the patient was not preconditioned with chemo to depress the immune system.