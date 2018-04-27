Pay TV stocks hit 52-week lows after poor Charter metrics

Pay TV companies are sinking this morning in the wake of poor metrics from Charter (CHTR -15.4% ) in its Q1 report.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is off 3.4% and tagged a 52-week low. (It beat expectations in its own earnings report on Wednesday.)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is 9.4% lower and hit its own 52-week low. Meanwhile, Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is down 14.5% (and yes, hit a 52-week low).

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is 2.8% lower for its own 52-week low.