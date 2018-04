Q1 net income of $60.3M or $0.60 per share rose from $49.6M and $0.49 a year ago, but was shy of expectations by a nickel per share.

Total AUM up 8% to $361.7M. Equity AUM down 1% Y/Y to $64B; fixed-income AUM up 20% to $62.3B; money-market AUM up 8% to $265.9B.

Investment advisory fees fell 4% Y/Y or $9.6M, with $8.6M of that thanks to an accounting change regarding revenue recognition.

