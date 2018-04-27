More on Vermilion Energy's Q1 results

Vermilion Energy (VET -3.2% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 21.7% Y/Y to $318.3M

Funds from operation +10% Y/Y to $157M due to higher production and commodity pricing.

Q1 Total production+8% Y/Y to 70,167 boe/d; crude oil & condensate was 27,008 bbls/d, NGLs +47.44% Y/Y to 5,126 bbls/d and natural gas +8% Y/Y to 228.2mmcf/d.

Average realized price: Crude oil & condensate +14.3% Y/Y to $80.03/bbl, NGLs +4.9% Y/Y to $25.37/bbl and natural gas +3.2% Y/Y to $5.81/mcf.

The company has hedged 44% of expected net-of-royalty production for 2018, 59% of anticipated European natural gas volumes for 2018 and 35% of anticipated North American gas volumes for 2018.

In view of the compelling longer-term forward market for European gas they have also hedged 43% and 15% of anticipated 2019 and 2020 volumes at prices which should provide for strong project economics and free cash flows.

Revised production guidance: 75,000 to 77,500 boe/d without the inclusion of the Spartan assets and 86,000 to 90,000 boe/d including.

