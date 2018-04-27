Telecom tower firms drop on fresh Sprint/T-Mobile merger talk

With fresh reports of a potential merger shaping up between Sprint (S +6%) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.5%) as soon as next week, communications tower firms that benefit from having four major wireless competitors are down again.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is 1.3% lower; Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is down 3.5% and SBA Communictions (NASDAQ:SBAC) is down 3.6%.
Considering the on-again, off-again state of the Sprint/T-Mobile marriage, the tower firms have periodically declined as rumors heated up (or the converse): earlier in April, in November, last September and in November 2016, to name a few times.
