Telecom tower firms drop on fresh Sprint/T-Mobile merger talk

With fresh reports of a potential merger shaping up between Sprint (S +6% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.5% ) as soon as next week, communications tower firms that benefit from having four major wireless competitors are down again.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is 1.3% lower ; Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is down 3.5% and SBA Communictions (NASDAQ:SBAC) is down 3.6% .

Considering the on-again, off-again state of the Sprint/T-Mobile marriage, the tower firms have periodically declined as rumors heated up (or the converse): earlier in April, in November, last September and in November 2016, to name a few times.