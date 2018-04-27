Gates acquires Rapro

Gates Industrial (GTES +0.1% ) has completed the acquisition of Rapro (Turkey). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rapro manufactures molded and branched hoses and other products used primarily in commercial, heavy-duty and light vehicle replacement applications.

Rapro has annual sales of ~$25M, operates two manufacturing and distribution facilities and serves customers in over 40 countries.

"Rapro's product range, geographic coverage and established customer partnerships accelerate our growth strategy in this core product category focused on replacement markets. The company's products will fit seamlessly into our distribution network and provide further growth opportunities in industrial transportation markets. In addition, Rapro's success in growing its business across developing regions within Europe reinforces our overall strategy to expand in emerging markets," said Ivo Jurek, CEO, Gates.