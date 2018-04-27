AT&T meeting approves board measures, defeats shareholder proposals

AT&T's (T +1% ) annual meeting went the board's way, according to preliminary results, with large margins approving company proposals and defeating shareholder proposals.

All 13 board nominees were re-elected with 94% or better approvals. Shareholders also approved its auditor, an advisory compensation vote, the stock purchase/deferral plan, and the 2018 Incentive Plan.

Meanwhile, shareholder proposals failed over the lobbying report (with 65.7% against); proxy access amendments (71.4% against); an independent chairman (62% against); and a reduced vote required for written consent (61.3% against).