Rough day for steel sector as U.S. Steel plunges 15%

U.S. Steel (X -15.2% ) is at session lows after disappointing results and guidance last night.

Morgan Stanley's Piyush Sood is a bull on the stock, but takes note of the lack of clarity underlying the company's price assumptions. Also a bull, Longbow's Chris Olin says the Street will likely focus on the cautious outlook, but reminds even that translates into H2 EBITDA run-rate near $2.2B.

Neutral on the name, BofA's Timna Tanners says Q2's operational challenges are likely to distract from the eventual benefit from tariffs.

Source: Bloomberg

AK Steel (AKS -5.1% ), Nucor (NUE -2.4% ), Arcelor Mittal (MT -1.3% ), Steel Dynamics (STLD -3.8% )