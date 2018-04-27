ThromboGenics commences mid-stage study of THR-317/Lucentis combo in DME

Enrollment in underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ThromboGenics NV's (OTCPK:TBGNF) THR-317, combined with Novartis' (NVS +0.1% ) Lucentis (ranibizumab) in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

The primary endpoint of the 72-subject study is best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at day 84. Initial data should be available in Q3 2019.

THR-317 is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits a protein called human placental growth factor (PIGF), a member of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) family of molecules that plays a key role in the formation of new blood vessels.

Ranibizumab is a VEGF inhibitor.

Lucentis was developed by Roche unit Genentech. Novartis owns global rights ex-U.S.