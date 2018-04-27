More on Fortune Brands Q1 results

Fortune Brands (FBHS +1.4% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 5% Y/Y to $1.25B, of which Cabinets were $557.2M (-3% Y/Y), Plumbing $449.7M (+19% Y/Y), Door $110.3M (+8% Y/Y) & Security $137.4M (+4% Y/Y).

Adj. operating margin was down 10 bps to 9.9% where, Cabinets was down 390 bps to 4.3%, Plumbing up 210 bps to 20.5%, Door up 470 bps to 12.5% & Security down 20 bps to 11.1%.

Adj. EBITDA $160.6M (+4% Y/Y), cash & equivalents $244.4M (-24.3% Q/Q) & Net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.9%

FY18 Outlook: U.S.home products market growth of 5-7%, total global market growth of 5-6%, Adj. EPS of $3.58-3.70 & FCF of $525-550M.

