TimkenSteel down 2% on Q1 results

TimkenSteel (TMST -2.3% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 23.1% Y/Y to $380.8M

Shipments +7.1% Y/Y to 300K due to strong end-market demand.

Surcharge revenue +55.6% Y/Y to $90.7M due to 21% increase in No.1 Busheling Index and higher volumes.

Q1 overall operating margin was flat at 5.5% and Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 10 bps to 5.6%.

Company announced multiple price increases ranging $40-50 per ton, depending on product.

Q2 2018 Outlook: Shipments growth 5-10%, Net income $8-18M; EBITDA $30-40M and raw material spread ~$6M.

FY2018 Guidance: Capital spending ~$40M.

