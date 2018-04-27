Intel erases post-earnings gains, delays Cannon Lake again

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares drop down 0.2% , erasing gains of over 5% after yesterday’s earnings report.

The company announced that mass production of its 10nm Cannon Lake chips would again be delayed.

Low volume shipments already started but volume production now shifts to 2019 instead of the end of this year.

TSMC (TSM) already has its 10nm chips available, and Samsung is on its second-gen 10nm CPUs. Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) could have 8nm chips in production by the time Cannon Lake hits volume.

