Regeneron down 6% on underwhelming Q1 results from partner Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -5.8% ) is down on 40% higher volume on the heels of Sanofi's release of Q1 results.

Its sales figures for three partnered drugs with Regeneron: Dupixent, Praluent and Kevzara were all below expectations.

Global sales for eczema med Dupixent (dupilumab) were €107M (~$129M), below consensus of $165M. U.S. sales of ~$117M also fell short of $152M consensus according to RBC's Kennan MacKay.

High cholesterol med Praluent (alirocumab) booked €49M (~$59M) missing consensus by ~$7M.

Rheumatoid arthritis med Kevzara (sarilumab) booked €7M (~$8.5M) also lagging by ~$7M.

Mr. MacKay expects Eylea sales to miss when Regeneron reports next Thursday.

Previously: Sanofi Q1 top line flat; pharma sales down 1%; Lantus sales down 18%; shares down 2% premarket (April 27)