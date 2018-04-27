Report: Disney considers JPMorgan to advise on Sky bidding

|By:, SA News Editor

Disney (DIS -0.1%) is looking at hiring JPMorgan (JPM -0.4%) as an adviser in the bidding fight over Sky (SKYAY -0.4%), Fox's Charlie Gasparino says.

That could mean that Disney ultimately makes its own bid for Sky, entering (and complicating) a battle that has been between Fox (FOX +0.8%, FOXA +0.9%) and Comcast (CMCSA -3.5%).

Separately, Disney has its own proposal to acquire Fox's media assets.

