Akorn up 9% on hopes of Fresenius deal

Akorn (AKRX +8.6% ) is up on more than double normal volume on optimism that its on-the-rocks acquisition by Fresenius Medical Care (FMS +0.8% ) may still go through.

RBC's Randall Stanicky says he has reviewed Akorn's legal complaint and does not believe the issues are necessarily a deal breaker, adding that the FDA is aware of the issues related to its marketing applications and notified the company in February. How material the data integrity issues are is the big unknown.

