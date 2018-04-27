BofI Holding bulls lighten up after earnings beat; shares down 5%

FQ3 net income of $51.2M or $0.80 per share was up from $40.9M and $0.63 a year ago, and topped estimates by $0.01.

Net interest income up 31.8% Y/Y to $116.7M. The H&R purchase was a boon, with Refund Advance loans helping net interest margin to 4.77% from 4.24% a year earlier. Those loans also led net charge-offs and NPLs go marginally higher, but inline with expectations, says management.

Noninterest income up 1.5% to $23.5M.

Loan and lease portfolio up 14.9% Y/Y to $1.044B, total assets up 14.7% to just shy of $10B. Deposits up 17.1% to $1.164B.

Tangible book value up $2.05 Y/Y to $14.49 per share.

