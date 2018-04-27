New decentralized crypto exchange off to fast start

Started by Virtu Financial veteran Michael Oved, AirSwap launched yesterday, and handled more than $1M of transactions today.

The exchange is notable for being decentralized - bulletin boards on the AirSwap website and smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain allow users anywhere on the planet to trade peer-to-peer.

AirSwap isn't the first such exchange (EtherDelta comes to mind as an earlier one), but given Oved's Virtu resume, it's worth paying attention to.

